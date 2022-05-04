The 25th Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial ceremony will be held at the Capitol grounds in Carson City on May 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. The service will honor the 144 Nevada Peace Officers that have died in the line of duty.
In 1998, the memorial was dedicated on the Capitol grounds to recognize the ultimate sacrifice these officers made in service of their communities.
The first officer to die in the line of duty was Carson County Nevada Territory Sheriff John L. Blackburn who was killed in 1861 while making an arrest.
Seven officers will be honored this year: Officer Jason Swanger, LVMPD, died of COVID 19 in June, Trooper Micah May, NHP, died of vehicular assault in July, Deputy John King, Lyon County S.O., died of COVID 19 in October, Deputy Donald Peffenroth, Pershing County S.O., died of COVID 19 in October, Corporal Ignacio Romero, Lander County S.O., died of COVID 19 in November.
Two historical deaths were located: D/C Fire Marshal John Dorff, Nevada State Fire Marshal Division, died May of 1995 due to cancer related illness and Officer Marvin Scott, Henderson P.D., died in August of 1977 due to a heart attack.
The service will begin with the presentation of colors by the combined Nevada Law Enforcement Honor Guard.
Each agency leader for the above departments will be invited to speak at the ceremony. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has also been invited to speak.
Law enforcement agencies from across the state, accompanied by a Pipe and Drum Corp, buglers, rifles teams and horse mounted officers are expected to participate in the memorial service.
Today, Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset tomorrow, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in honor of the men and women who lost their lives serving as law enforcement officers in the State and throughout the nation.
“Each day, law enforcement officers put on the badge and go to work knowing they may be called to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to protect their community and fellow Nevadans,” said Governor Sisolak. “May we never forget those fallen officers and continue to honor their memory.”
(Nevada State Police and the Office of Governor Sisolak assisted with this report)