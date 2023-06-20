Schools are out for summer, and along with summer break comes summer camps, vacations, and other programs including the Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Summer Kids Cafe program.
They hosted a kickoff party today celebrating their first day. The Kids Cafe program helps families that need a little extra assistance by offering free meals to children and youth, ages 2 to 18 years old, when school is out of session.
This is an annual program that starts at the beginning of summer break every year and in celebration of this year's first day, the food bank hosted a kickoff event with some extra activities for the kids and even announced a new Saturday service for the program.
Jocelyn Lantrip, FBNN Marketing Director, says, "New this year we are offering Saturday meals. So, this is a big difference, it's not at all the sites so make sure you check the schedule before you go but we are offering Saturday meals and we're hoping that gives families one more day for them to be able to access this program."
Free meals are offered at more than 40 locations in the Reno/Sparks area. Some sites are even available at locations such as Winnemucca, Elko, and Fernley.
Families used to be able to take meals home during the pandemic, but now the program is returning to its original services and meals must be eaten on site again. Meals are served to children at all kinds of locations.
Lantrip says, "We're serving in parks, at rec centers, in many of the libraries around town so there are a lot of different places that people can go to access these meals."
Some people may worry about hidden fees, but this program is completely free with no strings attached.
"That's the best part about this program. There is no catch, there's no paperwork. Any child can show up between ages 2 to 18 and eat at one of these sites for free."
You can find the program's entire schedule and location map through the links below: