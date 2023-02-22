The Food Bank of Northern Nevada Kids Cafe Program are reaching out for feedback so they can find ways to improve their 2023 summer program. The food bank's Director of Marketing says that it's actually common for children to miss meals all the time in our community. When they started the Kids Cafe Program, they aim to prevent this issue and ensure kids don't go hungry. Now the food bank is asking the community to help them make that program even better.
Jocelyn Lantrip, FBNN Director of Marketing, says, "Kids Cafe is a program that we do throughout the year to offer kids free meals when they're out of schools, so that can be during the breaks, it can be after school, and it can be in the summer."
Lantrip says that any children, ages 2 to 18, can go to any of their sites and eat for free. And every year they strive to help more and more children.
She says, "So we're getting an early start on the summer meals program at kids cafe and what we're really wanting to do at this stage is hear from parents."
Lantrip says that they really want to get feedback from the community on how they can make the program more accessible to more people that need it. She says that they have a short survey that people can fill out to help provide that feedback.
"But we really want to know what locations, times work best for you so that we can make sure that we tailor the program around the people who can benefit from it."
Lantrip says that traditionally the summer meal program is very underutilized, but with family's input in mind, they plan to design the program around them.
"If we get a lot of input from families, we know that we're going to be designing the program, picking the sites, picking the times that work best for people and really serving the community because this program is for the community," says Lantrip.
With kids at home all summer long, costs tend to go higher such as childcare and utility bills. Lantrip says that they want food costs to be the last thing on a family's mind. You can help improve the Kids Cafe and access the survey by clicking here.