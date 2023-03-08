Food Bank Of Northern Nevada

It's almost Spring Break for students in northern Nevada. 

With that, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces the 2023 Kids Cafe spring break free meal schedule.

Kids Cafe is a program offering free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. 

Spring break meal sites will operate from March 20 to March 31 at five locations in Washoe County:

Evelyn Mount North East Community Center

1301 Valley Road, Reno

Breakfast:  8:30-9:00 am, Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 pm, Monday through Friday

Ardmore Park

98 Richards Way, Sparks

Lunch:  12:00 -12:0 pm, Monday through Friday

North Valleys Library

1075 North Hills Blvd, Reno

Lunch:  11:30 am- 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday

Sparks Library

1125 12th Street, Sparks

Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 pm, Monday through Friday

Downtown Reno Library

301 S. Center Street, Reno

Lunch:  11:30 am – 12:00 pm, Monday through Friday

Meals are free for all children between the ages of 2 and 18 and children do not have to be a part of any program to eat.  Kids Cafe meals must be eaten on site.  

