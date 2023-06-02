It's officially here... Today is just the first of many Fridays where dozens of food trucks and hundreds of people will gather together at Idlewild Park and enjoy all kinds of food, drinks, and live entertainment.
Food Truck Friday is filled with a wide range of food and drinks with over 40 vendors to choose from. And it's one of the most popular events here in Reno.
John Backues, Reno resident, says, "The greatest thing about Food Truck Friday is that it means winter is over and spring is here, and summer is here, and the food is really good and the music, as you can hear, is really nice and it's free. That's the cool thing, it's really cool."
You got margaritas for mom, beer for dad, snow cones for the kids. Some food trucks are serving Italian, or Mexican, seafood, BBQ, you name it they have it. Every Friday they have a different band to play live music. Today, the band 'Phatman & Robin & friends', played classic rock and blues at 5PM. It is recommended to get here early for better parking.
Becky Derifield, Reno resident, "It's awesome you can bring your own wine, you can even bring a picnic basket if you want to wave the lines of the food trucks, but the food trucks or worth it because the food is so good. It's so fun."
Food Truck Fridays will take place at Idlewild Park every Friday until August 25th from 4 to 9pm.