Between September being Hunger Action Month and their Run on Tuna Drive, the Foodbank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) is continuously looking for more donations to help fill their shelves, especially with the holidays approaching in the near future.
Unfortunately, the foodbank right now is facing a shortage like never before.
Tons of shelves are completely empty and while they are doing everything they can to continue to feed people in need, the foodbank is asking for extra help in any way possible.
"The warehouse has some holes," said Jocelyn Lantrip, FBNN director of marketing. "There are definitely some empty shelves as you go through here. It's something that I'm not used to seeing and it's something that we don't love."
The foodbank is currently helping 140,000 people every month. That is 20,000 more people than they were feeding at this time last year.
Lantrip told us that no matter the circumstances, they will never turn people away. However, they are concerned that if their shelves don't start filling up again soon then they'll eventually have to give out less food.
The foodbank is in need of everything–more volunteers, food and money donations.
"We always need food," Lantrip said. "We have a great Tuna Drive going on with Hunger Action Month. That's a great source of protein, we could use help there. Every dollar helps us provide three meals so that is always in season as well. And we're heading into our big food drive season, so keep your eye out. Look for extra ways to support the foodbank and we really appreciate it."
