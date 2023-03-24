You are invited to celebrate the opening of a new Native American exhibit case at the Sparks Heritage Museum.
The exhibit is going up in partnership with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and was made possible by a grant from Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts.
This event will take place in the Sparks Heritage Museum on Saturday, March 25th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A craft fair of local Native American artists will be held inside the museum.
Admission is free this day in celebration of the new exhibit.
The Sparks Heritage Museum is located at 814 Victorian Avenue. Assigned parking is available behind the building and accessible via C Street.
Patrons parking there should ask the front desk attendants for a parking day pass to place on the dash of their car. Parking may also be available on Victorian Avenue and the first floor of The Deco apartments.
For more information about the art organization, visit www.sparksmuseum.org.