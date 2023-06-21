The Nevada Division of Insurance is looking into whether 'Friday Health Plans of Nevada' should go back to private management - or liquidated all together.
A Nevada court recently ordered the company into receivership after concerns were brought up over its finances.
The order allows an insurance commissioner to take over day-to-day operations.
The commissioner is set to determine what's best moving forward for policyholders and creditors.
The court has issued an injunction against providers from denying health services to members during the receivership.