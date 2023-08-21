You might've noticed gas prices have been inconsistent lately.
Last week they were up and as of Monday they'd dropped just a tad.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nevada was priced at $3.68 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.89 per gallon.
That's a difference of $2.21 per gallon. However, we've been told that we've turned a corner on this spike and should expect a further price decrease in the next three to four days.
Peter Krueger, State Executive of Nevada Petroleum Marketers, says, "Each retailer sets their own prices, so I don't know how much it's going to decrease, but I'm told it's going to decrease, you know, maybe as much as five, six, seven cents a gallon."
According to GasBuddy's survey, the average gasoline price in Nevada has risen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.43 per gallon as of Monday.
Prices in Nevada are 25 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 44.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The national average price of diesel has risen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.297 per gallon. Krueger says that since interest rates are going up, that leads to less demand, and less demand leads to decreased prices.
He tells us that we should expect prices to increase a bit around Labor Day but when the transition from summer blend to winter blend is in affect by October first, this will help decrease prices later on, "Labor Day was the peak of pricing, summertime high prices because it was demand, and I just indicated it looked like demand was going to further fall. So, I think we're in good shape here in Washoe County except for our taxes which are only going to increase every July first for the foreseeable future."
As far as how Hurricane Hilary might affect our gas, Krueger says they don't expect it be an issue but they're still keeping close eye on it.