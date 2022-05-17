Girls on the Run Sierras (GOTR-S) are asking the local community to support a good cause by volunteering or running at their 15th annual 5k run.
They announced Tuesday that they will be hosting the race on Saturday, June 4th.
The event will run in conjunction with the Truckee Running Festival at the Riverview Sports Park in Truckee, CA. The untimed run helps provide vital funds needed to provide scholarships to the girls within the local community.
For the past 10 weeks, 250 GOTR-S girls have been preparing for the 5k. Participants can join the event by registering to run, or by signing up as a volunteer prior to Tuesday, May 31st, 2022.
GOTR-S is asking for a variety of volunteers, ranging from Girl Village Volunteers who will help face paint, do hair, and bib bling, to Course Volunteers that will help at water stations. Most volunteers will need to be present from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., with some participants staying as late as noon.
To register for the event, community members can sign up by clicking here.
GOTR-S is a 501c3 non-profit that was established in California in 2007 and Nevada in 2011.
(Girls on the Run Sierras assisted with this report.)