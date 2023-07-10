The Vitalant Foundation says that northern Nevada hospitals need at least 150 blood donors a day to take care of local patients, and shelves can get bare during the summer.
Which is why it's so important that people come out and donate at our annual Give 2 Live blood drive today and Wednesday. The event will be held at the Atlantis casino inside the Grand Ballroom, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
"We are collecting more blood than last year at this time, but we just can't keep up as businesses and patients are getting back into things it's definitely a challenge to have that variety of blood components not only here in northern Nevada but the United States," Scott Edward, senior recruitment manager of Vitalant Northern Nevada says.
Right now, our highest record of donations is 362 units of blood from our 2018 drive.
In 2021 we came close to beating that record with 359 units.
Vitalant says one donation can save up to three lives. It's a fast way to make a difference, and you never know who's going need it and be impacted.
"And it's part of the community health. we need to have the blood on the shelf, all blood types, ready to go for when it's needed," Edward says.
Those who donate will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream from Tahoe Creamery, a shirt, and a chance to win a stay at the Atlantis.