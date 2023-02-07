Robert Mitchell Elementary School unveiled their newest book vending machine during a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, February 7, at 11 a.m.
The Grand Sierra Resort donated the book vending machine.
This is the latest donation the property has given to the elementary over four years totaling nearly $30,000 for numerous projects, meal donations and more.
The new vending machine will be filled with books that students can bring home and add to their home library by earning tokens for various academic achievements throughout the school year, such as perfect attendance or good grades.