The Nevada Division of State Lands has announced grant funding is now available for projects aiming to improve water quality at Lake Tahoe.
The Lake Tahoe Water Quality and Erosion Control Grants Program, implemented by the Environmental Improvement Program (EIP), supports projects on the Nevada side of the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Projects eligible for this latest round of grant funding include those that restore and enhance water quality or stream environment zones.
Pre-applications are due electronically by June 17 at 4:00 p.m. The pre-application form can be found at the link below.
Accepted projects must submit a full application by July 8. Water quality and erosion control grants are open to Nevada agencies and jurisdictions. Non-state applicants must provide a minimum 25% matching funds.
Eligible projects must be identified by EIP and be a benefit to the public. If the project includes treating stormwater, the stormwater must be shown to connect to a body of surface water. For more information, please contact Chris LaCasse at chris.lacasse@lands.nv.gov.
(The Nevada Division of State Lands assisted with this report.)