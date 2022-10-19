THE ROW Reno is celebrating both the living and the dead this upcoming Halloween weekend.
On October 28 and 29th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., come honor the departed to celebrate Día de los Muertos, also known as “Day of the Dead”, with a two-day interactive mezzanine festival.
Festival attendees will experience a free fiesta filled with thematic decor, authentic food, and entertainment along with a Día de los Muertos commemorative parade.
Those looking for late-night fun, grab your favorite ghouls and come get spooky from October 27th to the 29th as THE ROW becomes “Death ROW” offering a variety of Halloween-themed parties.
Enjoy killer drink specials, non-stop live entertainment and costume contests where party attendees have the opportunity to win cash prizes for dressing up in their best-themed attire.
Nightlife venues that will be participating in the Death ROW Halloween festivities include Rum Bullions located inside the Silver Legacy, NoVí Nightclub and The Brew Brothers located inside The Eldorado and El Jefe’s Cantina located inside Circus Circus.
All-access passes are available for purchase which will include party perks such as free VIP party entry and a hosted premium bar available from 9 p.m. to 12 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend parties.