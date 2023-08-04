You've might have noticed there's quite a bit of haze in the skies today, but despite the hasey skies the air quality has been determined to be safe so people can continue their evening normally. After speaking with a warning coordinator meteorologist, I was told that it's a combination of a few things but most of it is just dust hat has been pushed from the playa from recent thunderstorms.
Dawn Johnson, warning coordination meteorologist, says, "So there was actually a spike in the PM ten sensors which is really indicative of dust, so that it part of what's causing this. The other part is actually a combination of some prescribed burns in the Stanislaus Forest, in addition to the Pico wildfire in Yosemite."
The Washoe County Health District has forecasted both today and tomorrow's particle pollution and ozone to be safe. It is recommended that if you're sensitive to the air quality then you probably should avoid doing heavy outdoor activities in higher elevations such as hiking or mountain biking. However it has been determined by the Washoe County Health District and the National Weather Service Reno that the air quality is not dangerous to people. Even though the haze is expected to clear up soon, officials wanted to remind people how to stay safe if the air quality were to get worse.
Brendan Schniedar, senior air quality specialist, says, "If it gets into the unhealthy for sensitive groups range, people that are older, children, people who are very active outdoors people who have a heart or lung disease, take precautions and reduce activity and stay inside."