The Hot August Nights Foundation is hosting its annual fundraiser dinner, Classics & Cocktails, on Saturday, April 29, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.
Under the theme Starry Starry Night, the event aims to raise funds to support building a library for the organization’s partner school, Jessie Hall Elementary School.
The evening includes dinner, drinks, silent and live auctions and special guests.
“Classics & Cocktails is our way of engaging with the local community with a focus on furthering our mission,” said Deny Dotson, Hot August Nights executive director. “All of the funds raised at this event go back to the community to help fund programs and provide scholarships to benefit children at risk, demonstrating that we are more than just a car show.”
Since its inception in 2007, the Hot August Nights Foundation has helped more than 80 different organizations, distributing more than $1.3 million in cash, merchandise and scholarships. During the 2022 Hot August Nights event, the Foundation raised $45,000 during the Foundation Car Auction.
Seats and table sponsorships are available online at HotAugustNightsFoundation.org. Table sponsor packages start at $800 and individual seats are available for $100 each. Visit here to view and purchase all options.
Auction items are also requested and can be provided directly to the Foundation. As an active foundation, donations are accepted year-round. Visit online at HotAugustNightsFoundation.org or call 775-356-1956.