The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says human remains of a woman reported missing in Lyon County have been found in a vehicle in a remote area of Douglas County.
On February 26, 2023 at approximately 12:30 PM the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division was contacted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office who reported a citizen had located Deon Kincade-Hodson’s vehicle in a remote area of Douglas County.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Search and Rescue responded to the area and located the vehicle, as well as the remains of Kincade-Hodson
At approximately 5:40 P.M. the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the remains discovered were in fact those of Deon Kincade-Hodson.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says Deon Kincade has been missing since she left her Dayton residence on February 20 to run errands.
LCSO says a witness positively identified Kincade in the area of Artesia Road in the Smith Valley area.
Search and Rescue teams from both Lyon and Douglas County checked the area, but were not able to find Kincade.
She was last seen wearing a pink and gray sweater and blue jeans and tan, lace-up boots.
She left the Dayton area in a 1998 Jeep Wrangler 2 door, blue and gray in color with Nevada license plate: 963G55.
If there is any information you can provide to assist in this investigation, please reference Lyon County Case # 23LY00772 and contact Sergeant William McDaniel at (775) 463-6620.