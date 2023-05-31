If driving on I-580 is a part of your daily routine, you've probably noticed all the construction going on between Peckham Lane and Mill Street on southbound.
Now NDOT is saying that they've completed the construction on southbound and are making the switch to northbound. One of NDOT's resident engineers explained that everything drivers have experienced going southbound, will pretty much be the same thing once construction switches to northbound.
Andrew Lawrence says, "We are now switching over to the northbound direction. So here in the next couple days the public will notice that we are going to have lane reductions on northbound I-580, between Moana Lane and the north end of the Plumb Lane viaduct."
Lawrence says that it's critical for them to resurface the Plumb Lane viaduct and provide a smoother safer surface for that bridge. He says that thanks to the two marathon weekends they had, they were able to complete construction on southbound ahead of schedule. So now they're hoping the same will happen with construction on northbound when they have the next two marathon weekends towards the end of this summer. However, no official dates have been set yet for the marathon weekends.
Lawrence says in the next few days drivers will notice that northbound will be reduced down to two lanes over the Plumb Lane viaduct. Drivers are asked to stay cautious of the work zone and drive safely, especially during the marathon weekends.
"It'll be similar to what we did southbound to where lanes are reduced to one lane over the weekend, which again has a significant impact, so we're just asking that the public use alternate routes when they can and be as safe as they can in the work zone."
Lawrence says that lane closures will begin around Moana Lane northbound. Once again, drivers are asked to stay cautious and slow down.