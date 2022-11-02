I-80 east is currently closed at Gold Ranch after a crash involving six semi-trucks and one car. 

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reports no serious injuries after the 4:30 a.m. crash. 

Nearby roads may be icy. Be careful while driving. 

There's no immediate word on when that portion of the interstate will reopen. 

Other temporary I-80 closures include Castle Peak and near the Donner Summit rest area. 

Chains or snow tires are required on several mountain highways, while numerous crashes are reported on several valley roadways.

