Lane reductions and traffic switches begin Jan. 16 on Interstate 80 and interstate underpasses in Fernley and Wadsworth as part of a year-long Nevada Department of Transportation project to retrofit interstate bridges.
Interstate traffic will still be able to travel through the area, with minor travel delays and vehicle width restrictions. Street and lane closures will also take place on interchanges below the interstate.
Interstate 80
- I-80 reduced to one lane in each direction between exits 43-48 (east Fernley to Wadsworth). Lane shifts and temporary traffic crossovers will be in place 24-7 beginning Jan. 16 through the end of 2023.
- Reduced speeds of 55mph will be in place in this area of interstate.
Wadsworth Cantlon Drive/Main Street (Wadsworth Exit 43)
- Southbound Cantlon Drive/Main Street closed underneath I-80 beginning Jan. 16 through summer 2023, with a local detour available.
- Northbound traffic will still be able to travel underneath the interstate.
Fernley I-80 Vine Street Underpass
- Vine Street closed underneath I-80 beginning Jan. 16 through early summer 2023.
Fernley Alt. U.S. 95/West Main Street (West Fernley Exit 46)
- Alt. U.S. 95 reduced to one lane in each direction underneath I-80 at exit 46 beginning Jan. 16 through early summer 2023.
Fernley U.S. 95A/Business I-80 (East Fernley Exit 48)
- Southbound U.S. 95A is also scheduled to be closed underneath I-80 beginning this spring through fall 2023, with a local detour available.
- Northbound traffic will still be able to travel through the underpass.
Over-dimensional vehicles over 14 feet wide will not be able to travel the interstate or interchanges underneath the interstate in the area.
NDOT will rehabilitate and seismically retrofit four I-80 bridges at exit 48 (U.S. 95A), exit 46 (West Main Street), Vine Street Underpass in Fernley, and Exit 43 (Cantlon Drive/Main Street) in Wadsworth.
The bridges were constructed in 1963 and are being seismically retrofitted for increased safety and longevity. The Main Street bridge in west Fernley will also be further rehabilitated by replacing aging pier cap joints with ultra high-performance concrete link slabs.
The bridges are being renovated as part of NDOT’s continuing efforts to retrofit older bridges. Nevada bridges have been ranked as the nation’s best for eight years.
For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.