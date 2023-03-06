Periods of snow showers will continue through Wednesday with snowfall most prevalent in the Sierra.
For lower elevations, it may be sunny one minute and snowing the next.
As of 6 p.m. Monday evening, I-80 is closed to traffic on both the east and westbound side due to spin outs and jackknifed big rigs at higher elevations.
There's no estimated time of reopening for either side of the interstate. Eastbound traffic is being turned at Alta and trucks are being held in Applegate.
Highway 50 remains open with chain controls between Sand Flat (4,000 feet) and Meyers.