The Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) is encouraging the Incline Village community to share ideas about what a mobility hub could look like in the area.
From deciding what type of amenities the hub will feature to identifying potential locations, the community has the opportunity to help shape the future of mobility options in Incline Village and the Tahoe Basin.
A questionnaire is now live and accessible by visiting InclineVillageMobilityHub.org or by scanning the QR Code below.
TTD will compile responses to this questionnaire to determine what is important to Incline Village residents and businesses when it comes to transportation options in their community.
The community is encouraged to complete the questionnaire ahead of the April 20 public information workshop.
You can learn more there and voice your opinions.
It's happening on Thursday, April 20 in the Trepp Meeting Room at the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation on 948 Incline Way.
A second public information workshop will be scheduled later this summer. Details will be released closer to the meeting’s date.
Reasonable efforts will be made to accommodate persons with disabilities desiring to attend the meeting and for those who require materials in another format.
If you need special accommodations, please contact Judi Allen at 775-589-5502 or jallen@tahoetransportation.org.