Washoe County inmates have spent several months preparing for a concert to showcase their musical talents.
The non-profit music therapy service Note-Able has been working with both men and women to showcase their musical talents.
Note-Able says that they want to encourage communication and cooperation between the inmate, and after watching a heartfelt performance, they believe this program really helped them reach that goal.
"One of the amazing things about music is that it humanizes us," says the executive director of Note-Able, Manal Toppozada. "Bringing music into a space really helps with the inmates connect with each other. We've seen it help the deputies connect with the inmates. We are all, no matter our life circumstances, our backgrounds, we're all musical creatures."
Toppozada says that giving inmates the opportunity to be creative and express themselves has proven to help them connect and be more active.
Deputies are also enjoying this program because they notice how much it improves inmates' mental health and makes a huge difference in their behavior.
Sheriff Darin Balaam says that inmates who typically have a hard time cooperating are now taking their needed medication, maintaining good hygiene, cleaning their rooms, and socializing in big groups with no issues.
He says their performance was heartwarming.
"They had smiles from ear to ear. They were proud of what they were doing today and so that's what it's about," says Balaam. "Bringing this program in and making a difference. Watching them dance, watching them playing the recorders, and knowing that they wrote their own song was amazing."
"Well it really works for them," says Ashley Sandlin, an inmate watching the show. "It makes them super happy, and this is for them. They're left feeling really good afterwards too."
"Yeah, we're just here for the girls to help them out in any way they can, they're doing great, and they prosper so much, it's very nice to be here, I'm glad and blessed to have this," says fellow inmate Helen Holguin.
Inmates are now rehearsing for their Christmas concert at the end of the year.
