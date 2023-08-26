Join Together Northern Nevada is hosting an event today in collaboration with other community partners to observe International Overdose Awareness Day.
Agencies, families, and community members are gathering at the Teglia's Paradise Park Community Center, where they have over 30 health and recovery booths set up.
Along with booths for the community, they have food trucks, recovery speakers, art projects and more. This year, the event also has a student section where Washoe County Students are handing out backpacks and other school supplies. Anthem, Molina, Liberty Dental, and Immunize Nevada are also providing other services for attendees.
International Overdose Awareness Day aims to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and remember those who have died of an overdose.
If you plan on going to the event, organizers are encouraging attendees to bring a picture of their loved ones to display on the memory wall.
The event is happening from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.