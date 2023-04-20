If you're a fan of hiking and other activities that involve trails, today is the last day of the International Trail Summit event. It is a joint conference between American Trails and the Professional Trail Builders Association. This is the largest trail industry conference with over 900 people from all over the world coming out to learn how to build, maintain, and design trails of all kinds. The executive director of American Trails explained that some people underestimate the amount of work it takes to build a trail.
Mike Passo, Executive Director of American Trails, says, "A lot of people think that trails just kind of exist, but the reality is they're a part of our infrastructure and they take maintenance. They take consistent maintenance with well-trained people, so we're all about kind of raising the level of training and the ability of volunteers and professionals and agency staff all over the country."
Passo says that depending on the type of trail and your skill level, it can be a daunting thought to hike in the mountains and build a trail, but after enough experience and with the right gear, it's a great way to maintain your mental health and well-being. Some of that gear involves goats and horses. The conference had a field day today in Hidden Valley to help people come out of the classroom and learn from demonstrations with machinery and several other techniques.
Kevin Joell, Member of Local Planning Committee, says, "So we have pack horses and pack goats for bringing supplies into remote projects, we have a gentleman doing drone orthophotography and how to use that in trail planning, we have multiple people leading sessions on how to do trail assessments and how to better assess what needs your trails have and how to address those and what they're going to cost, as well as some trail building demonstrations."
This event is also educating people on the environmental impact.
Passo says, "I think that's what maybe trails is all about you know, it's a way for people to stay connected to nature and connected in their own health and really get it out of our heads after working all day long."
The American Trails and Professional Trail Builders Association also takes the well-being of the environment very seriously. One of their main focuses is to ensure that building the trails are light on the landscape and prevent people from taking it too far; such as trespassing, disrupting resources important to the indigenous community, harming historical artifacts, and ruining sensitive habitats.
Joell says, "When we're designing trails, we're really trying to accommodate that in this modern era to make sure the impact is little and that we are managing the water."