The women's gym Kaia FIT Sierra was closed due to damage from flash flooding over the summer. On Saturday February 11, 2023, a grand reopening was celebrated with two one-hour fitness classes, including a Black Light Yoga Class.

You may remember us showing you this video back in August.

Kaia FIT Sierra in Midtown had to close for water remediation work in the ceiling and walls after it flooded.

The owner tells us final repairs were finished back in December.