Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB) and program sponsor NV Energy Foundation will be hosting its annual Christmas Tree Recycling program starting the day after Christmas, December 26th through Monday, January 10, 2023.
KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees at one of their six community drop-off locations.
This year, KTMB will also be recycling non-working Christmas lights as well at three staffed locations!
Drop-off locations include:
- Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno - Also accepting non-working Christmas lights.
- Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno - Also accepting non-working Christmas lights
- Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks - Also accepting non-working Christmas lights
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd (unmanned drop-off location)
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street (unmanned drop-off location)
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd (unmanned drop-off location)
- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is hosting a non-staffed drop-off location at the Community Garden located off Hollywood Road.
Trees must be free of ornaments, flocking, and tinsel. KTMB is collaborating with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in the outlying communities of Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley, and Spanish Springs.
A $5 donation is appreciated, but not necessary.
Volunteers are still needed to help at the Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex, and Shadow Mountain locations. Sign up to volunteer at ktmb.org/volunteer.