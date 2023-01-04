Due to our recent storms, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is extending its Christmas Tree Recycling program to now January 15th.
KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees at one of their six community drop-off locations.
This year’s program will continue to run through January 10, 2023, with dropoff times from 9am-4:30pm. KTMB will be adding the weekend of January 14th and 15th as additional drop dates to accommodate community members who were unable to get out and drop off trees due to weather-related issues.
"Due to severe winter storms, Reno and Sparks residents have encountered challenges being able to drop off their Christmas Trees for recycling this past weekend and during the week," says Marina McCreary, KTMB's Beautification Cleanups and Programs Manager. "Even our hardcore volunteers had trouble making it to their shifts. By extending the program one additional weekend, January 14th & 15th, we hope to keep hundreds, if not thousands, of Christmas Trees from going into the landfill."
This year, KTMB will also be recycling non-working Christmas lights as well at three staffed locations!
Drop-off locations include:
- Bartley Ranch Regional Park: 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno - Also accepting non-working Christmas lights.
- Reno Sports Complex: 2975 N. Virginia Street, Reno - Also accepting non-working Christmas lights
- Shadow Mt. Sports Complex: 3300 Sparks Blvd, Sparks - Also accepting non-working Christmas lights
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Spanish Springs: 500 Rockwell Blvd (unmanned drop-off location)
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Lemmon Valley: 130 Nectar Street (unmanned drop-off location)
- Truckee Meadows Fire Station - Washoe Valley: 1240 East Lake Blvd (unmanned drop-off location)
- The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is hosting a non-staffed drop-off location at the Community Garden located off Hollywood Road.
Trees must be free of ornaments, flocking, and tinsel. KTMB is collaborating with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District to include additional drop-off locations in the outlying communities of Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley, and Spanish Springs.
A $5 donation is appreciated, but not necessary.
Volunteers are still needed to help at the Bartley Ranch, Reno Sports Complex, and Shadow Mountain locations. Sign up to volunteer at ktmb.org/volunteer.