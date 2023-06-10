Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... The National Weather Service in Reno has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Reno-Tahoe International Airport /RNO/. The following weather hazards are expected: Cloud to ground lightning within 10 nm of the airport. LAT...LON 3960 11989 3960 11967 3942 11967 3942 11989

...A strong thunderstorm outflow will impact Pyramid Lake through 500 PM PDT... At 437 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking multiple strong thunderstorm outflows approaching Pyramid Lake. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. These winds will be gusty and erratic. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Gusty winds could capsize small watercraft. Locations impacted include... Pyramid Lake, Sutcliffe and The Needle Rocks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Pyramid Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH