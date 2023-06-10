From 7 to 11 a.m., the Rotary Club of Sparks in partnership with Nevada Department of Wildlife and the City of Sparks invited the community to their annual kids free fishing event.
The organizers provided fishing poles, fishing bait, and coach volunteers to help all kids 17 years old and younger reel in any fish they hook. NDOW also stocked the lake with over 7,000 rainbow and brown trout in preparation for the today's event.
In addition to all the fishing, they also had face painting and many more fun activities for the whole family. The Rotary Club of Sparks says this event has been going on for the over 20 years.
NDOW is also offering youth combination (fishing/hunting) licenses to anyone 12-17 years old at no cost to them, while supplies last.
A youth combination license allows the holder to legally fish in Nevada for one year from the issuance date. NDOW says the regular price for the license is $15.
You can get your license today at ndow.org.