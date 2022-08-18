Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING CANCELLED... The National Weather Service in Reno has cancelled the Airport Weather Warning for... Reno-Tahoe International Airport /RNO/. Storms that propted the warning have dissipated and moved out of the area. LAT...LON 3960 11989 3960 11967 3942 11967 3942 11989

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Storey and central Lyon Counties through 215 PM PDT... At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dayton, or near Virginia City, moving southeast at 15 mph towards US-50. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dayton, Stagecoach, Junction U.S 50 And Six Mile Canyon-Ft Churchill Rd, Dayton Valley Airpark and Six Mile Canyon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH