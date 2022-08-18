A half million dollars in grant funds are available for projects to preserve and restore the Lake Tahoe Basin.
The money comes from the Lake Tahoe license plate program in Nevada.
That is the blue and purple plates that drivers can opt to get for a fee when they register their vehicle.
Groups can now apply for the grant money to do projects for things like - water quality, park improvements, invasive species, or educating the public about environmental improvements at Lake Tahoe.
Send your application package to:
Nevada Division of State Lands
901 South Stewart Street, Suite 5003
Carson City, NV 89701
Additional information:
- Up to $500,000 in grant funding is available to public agencies and nonprofit organizations
- Projects listed on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 5-year Environmental Improvement Program list will be prioritized for funding
- A matching contribution of at least 25% is required of all projects or programs, unless the applicant is a Nevada state agency
- Allocation of these funds will be competitively determined
- Lake Tahoe License Plate grants are on a reimbursement basis only
- The maximum indirect cost rate accepted for reimbursement is not to exceed 40%
Application forms, procedures, and examples of past projects are available on the NDSL website: https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/ee88d993/imBzhhcf7RG_yLTPhnsoMg?u=http%3A%2F%2Flands.nv.gov%2Fresource-programs%2Ftahoe%2Fwater-quality%2Ftahoe-license-plate-program. NDSL expects to award grants during the month of February 2023.
The grant funding is supported by the Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate Program, which has generated around $10 million through sales and annual renewal fees of specialty license plates.