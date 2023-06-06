If you saw a helicopter circling Lake Tahoe today, it was water rescue training for the Coast Guard, Navy, and North Lake Tahoe Fire Department.
During the inter-agency training, they simulated a double rescue mission. Two U.S. Navy men pretended to be drunk guys who had crashed their jet skis on the lake. Rescuers had to pull them out of the water with the helicopter and bring them to safety at the park near the Lake Tahoe Coast Guard station.
The navy and North Tahoe Fire Department said it was valuable to see each other's tools and tactics.
Michael McKnight, U.S. Navy, "The most important part is safe execution for sure, but we also want to learn and gain some training – valuable training – to be able to do this stuff."
Senior Chief McKnight says he's expecting a busy rescue season with swift water and high elevations after our heavy winter. He says that's why trainings like this one are so important.
If you find yourself in this situation, stranded on the lake waiting for rescue, keep in mind, it can take first responders some time to get on the water and find you.
You can help your odds of survival by wearing a life jacket.