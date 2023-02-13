Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care: Be on the Lookout for Missing Young Bear

Officials in South Lake Tahoe are looking for a young bear they say escaped from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.
Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) says his personality there was one of a hider. The bear's last approximate weight was 50 pounds. He's approximately a year old and has a lot of survival skills.
LTWC assumes the bear has found a hiding place and will stay hidden until he gets hungry.
Do be on the lookout for a small bear with a metal tag in its right ear (#1028).
If you spot the bear, you're asked not to approach him.
LTWC says if you are able to stay within eyesight and call CDFW at (916) 358-2917 or LTWC at (530) 577-227, do that as it would be the most helpful course of action.