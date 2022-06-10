Lane Closures on I-580 South of Mt. Rose Hwy for Routine Bridge Inspections Start Monday

Traffic lanes will be reduced on I-580 south of Reno on weekdays between June 13th and 21st as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) performs routine bridge inspections.
Single lane closures will take place on I-580 approximately three miles south of the Mt. Rose Highway intersection daily between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13-16 for inspection of the Galena Creek Bridge.
Similar lane closures will then take place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 20 and 21 for inspection of the Parker Ranch Road and St. James Parkway bridge structures, just north of Washoe Valley.
The lane closures will alternate on both directions of the interstate. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph.
The lane reductions are for the bridges’ biennial inspections of structural integrity and other bridge elements. Opened to traffic in 2012, the bridges continue to rank in good condition in formal bridge inspections.
NDOT inspects the majority of Nevada bridges, including city and county-maintained structures, every two years.
Bridges with more extensive deterioration are inspected more often, while select newer bridges are inspected every four years. In fact, NDOT’s dedicated bridge inspection and rehabilitation program has helped Nevada bridges to recently be named the nation’s best for the eighth consecutive year.
