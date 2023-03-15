Intermittent single lane closures will take place starting today, March 15, through early fall on U.S. 95 north of Fallon as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) repaves and improves the highway.
Intermittent lane and sidewalk closures and lane shifts will take place on sections of U.S. 95 between U.S. 50 (Williams Avenue) in Fallon and Interstate 80 beginning March 15 through fall 2023.
Most lane closures will take place Mondays through Fridays from 6a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Rural areas of U.S. 95 from Keddie Street to I-80: Drivers should anticipate lane reductions, reduced speed limits, uneven pavement surfaces and traffic delays of up to 30 minutes as pilot cars alternate directions of traffic through approximately five-mile work zone areas Mondays through Fridays from 6a.m.-6p.m.
- Downtown areas of U.S. 95 from Keddie Street to U.S. 50 (Williams Avenue): Daytime lane shifts and minor travel delays should be expected in downtown areas of U.S. 95. At least one access to businesses and residences will be maintained as sidewalk improvements are made in Fallon. Alternate pedestrian access will always be available through the work zone. Periodic night and weekend lane closures will take place for certain repaving work.
Motorists are advised to follow all work zone signage and controls, as roadway and sidewalk surfaces will vary during paving.
The project will repave approximately 33 miles of U.S. 95 between U.S. 50 (Williams Avenue) in Fallon and just south of I-80, including drainage improvements and installation of northbound deceleration lane and lighting improvements at Tarzyn Road.
The project will improve the highway after it was last fully repaved in 1999, with smaller sections of highway repaved since that time.