The City of Reno is gathering tonight for the final in-person round of community input on the Gehl Placemaking Study, the potential future look of Virginia Street in downtown.
Street design concepts were shown at a public meeting tonight where attendees got to ask questions and provide feedback.
City officials say they want to work with the community to make downtown Reno a place where people want to spend their time.
Amy Pennington, Project Manager of the Gehl Placemaking Study, says, "A place that attracts locals and tourists alike and really increasing the activation on the street.... whether that's through improving public spaces like plazas or the street experience along all business frontages, to make it a great place to come visit."
If you didn't attend the public meeting, you can still give your input through an online survey through March 9.
