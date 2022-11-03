Community leaders from around the Truckee Meadows will come together with local law enforcement agencies once again during a public forum on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the new Procter R. Hug High School in Sparks.
Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook.
The purpose of the seventh Symposium on Community and Policing is to continue these important discussions and offer the community a chance to collaborate with local law enforcement, ask questions and learn more about the current opportunities that face our growing community.
The symposium will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a stage presentation, during which attendees will hear from the leaders of various community groups and regional law enforcement agencies.
Dr. Norris DuPree, who collaborated with law enforcement to come up with the concept of launching a symposium in 2014, will serve as moderator and emcee.
Food will be made available to attendees starting at 6 p.m. Attendees will then have the opportunity to participate in separate group table top discussions, which will cover topics such as:
- Mental Health and Law Enforcement Response
- Police Accountability (including agencies’ progress related to the Community Policing in Northern Nevada 2018 report by Guinn Center)
- Unsheltered Persons (including agencies’ efforts to assist)
- Open Discussion
This year’s symposium will wrap up between 7:30 and 8 p.m., with a community discussion led by Dr. DuPree.
“Communication, collaboration and connection are keys to a safe and healthy community,” said Tiffany Young, a Commissioner on the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, an Adjunct Professor for the University of Nevada, Reno and owner of Tiffany Young Consulting, LLC. “We have annually had our law enforcement partners commit to educating and building upon transparency for true community-oriented policing. This event marks efforts towards change.”
Local law enforcement and government agencies that will be participating in the symposium include:
- Nevada State Police Highway Patrol
- Reno Police Department
- Sparks Police Department
- University of Nevada, Reno Police Services
- Washoe County District Attorney’s Office
- Washoe County Sheriff’s Office
- Washoe County School District Police