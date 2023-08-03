With Hot August Nights still in full swing sometimes it can get a little too rowdy.
A popular event like this usually calls for some extra attention from our local law enforcement to ensure everything goes safely and smoothly. People from all over the country have traveled to the biggest little city to showcase their unique vehicles and step into a blast from the past, but the more people typically mean more law enforcement.
"During this event we're going to see an increase up to 200% in patrolling numbers for our staffing," said Stephen Greenlee, RPD public information officer. "We want people to have a good time and we want to make sure that we're heading off any problems as they occur so people can enjoy the event and be safe during that. We're going to have officers all over from downtown to south Reno even over at the GSR watching those venues to make sure that everybody is safe."
Officer Greenlee wants to remind everyone that even though this a celebrated car event, there's still no excuses for poor driving and you can still face some serious consequences. He says that speeding could cost you between $150 to $200, reckless driving could cost $400 or more, and if you're caught illegally drag racing, not only will you be arrested but you will get your car towed.
Any of these offenses will also force you to lose your permit from the event as well as receiving an additional fine on the civil side from the venue.
According to Officer Greenlee, the most common offenses during Hot August Nights are speeding and DUIs.
"With this event generally we see an influx of speeding and DUI offenses," she said. "Just make sure you're obeying the laws and also make sure you're paying attention because we're going to have a lot of people out. Pedestrians all over the roads, so definitely keep your eyes up, look for those people, pay extra attention to stop lights and stop signs to make sure we can avoid any kind of crashes."
Hot August Nights will continue until August 6.