A local nonprofit is reopening its doors post-pandemic to make an official launch to the community. The "Life is Worth It" organization works with young people in our community to prevent teen suicide. Since they launched in the middle of COVID-19, the life is worth it organization has only been able to provide programs virtually to help those in need. But now that the pandemic is over, they're opening their doors and introducing their new in-person workshops and programs.
Emily White, President and Founder of Life is Worth It, says, "When I was 15 years old, I struggled with mental health challenges, so after surviving that I wanted to provide the education and programs to students that they might not be getting elsewhere and that is really pivotal for us in providing to our community."
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth aged 10 to 24 years of age. Nevada ranks in the top ten for suicide deaths in the country. The Life is Worth It organization aims to change that and help kids and young adults that are struggling. They provide youth workshops, workplace workshops, and a comprehensive health curriculum for Nevada high schools. They say it is important to recognize the link between mental health and physical, emotional, and digital health, and provide this education to students.
White says, "So the curriculum is just based off of the other programs in the organization. It's built off providing education on physical, mental, emotional and digital well-being to help our students understand that preventing suicide and living healthy is all encompassing. There's a lot of things that go into that."
To learn more about the "Life is Worth It" organization you can check the link here.
And if you or anyone you know needs help, there is help available 24/7 by dialing 9-8-8 on any phone.