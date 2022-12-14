Lithia Reno Subaru Waiving Fees for SPCA Pets up for Adoption this Saturday

Lithia Reno Subaru will host a fee-waived pet adoption event at their local dealership this Saturday to help homeless pets from the SPCA of Northern Nevada find loving homes.
Lithia Reno Subaru will also be donating $300 to SPCA of Northern Nevada for every car sold through January 13th as part of the national Subaru Share the Love campaign.
Customers simply need to select the SPCA of Northern of Nevada as their charity of choice at the time they purchase their vehicle.
Lithia Reno Subaru will be hosting the fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their dealership on 2270 Kietzke Lane. Interested adopters will be able to meet and adopt pets on-site (both cats and dogs), and all adoption fees will be sponsored by Subaru.
“Lithia Reno Subaru is a long-time partner of our organization” said Jill Vacchina Dobbs, J.D., Executive Director of the SPCA of Northern Nevada. “Year after year, they go above and beyond to support our life-saving programs and find loving homes for our adoptable pets.”
SPCA of Northern Nevada will have trained “matchmakers” on-site to speak to interested adopters about the adoption process and to ensure the right match is made for both person and pet during the fee-waived event.
Anyone who is thinking about adding a new furry friend to their home is encouraged to stop by the event and meet the wonderful pets who are looking for loving homes. SPCA of Northern Nevada staff and volunteers will also be available to answer questions about other pets available at the Adoption Center, or any of the organization’s affordable, community programs.