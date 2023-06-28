If you're looking to join the community to celebrate the Fourth of July this year, there's some events happening in our area.
Sparks
The Nugget Casino Resort is holding its annual Star Spangled Sparks event on July 4th, from 4pm to 10pm with a fireworks show at approximately 9:30pm.
This year's free event is happening at Victorian Square and street festivities include food and beverage vendors and arts & crafts booths
On street and garage parking in and around Victorian Square will be in EXTREMELY SHORT SUPPLY. Consider public transportation or our FREE Park and Ride Shuttle Service starting at 6pm.
Pick-up Locations:
Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center - 1350 Wells Avenue, Reno
Greenbrae Shopping Center - 510 Greenbrae Drive, Sparks
Drop Off Location:
RTC Centennial Plaza Downtown Sparks – 1421 Victorian Ave
Rideshare Drop Off & Pick Up
Located on 13th Street between Avenue of the Oaks and Victorian Plaza Circle.
FREE Rides On RTC
Free Service on RAPID Lincoln Line from 4pm-8pm and Route 11 from 4pm-Midnight.
These routes serve RTC Centennial Plaza and RTC 4th Street Stations.
Note: Dogs, barbecues, tents an glass bottles are not permitted on Victorian Square during special events according to Sparks City ordinance.
Reno
Who doesn't love baseball during summer?!
Postgame fireworks will be proudly presented by 2 News!
🚨 Only Grass Berm Seating Available - Independence Day Celebration 🚨— Reno Aces (@Aces) June 27, 2023
It's the best day of the baseball year! Come out for our Independence Day Celebration on July 4 as we honor America with a packed house & postgame fireworks show!
Purchase tickets ⬇️https://t.co/s4vfATS449 pic.twitter.com/xbDFyOXKOy
Pyramid Lake
Press Release for the 4th of July weekend at Pyramid Lake #plpt pic.twitter.com/NNPy9ZtQGb— Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe (@plpt) June 28, 2023
Tahoe City
In Tahoe City, the Tahoe City Downtown Association will host a drone light show at Lake Tahoe on July 4. The drone show will feature 300 drones from Sky Elements with live entertainment from artists like Mark Sexton, Funksalot, All Good Funk Alliance and more. The drone show will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Incline Village
The Incline Village 4th of July activities will begin on July 2 with an NLTFPD Flag Raising & Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a Kid’s Bike Parade and Local Heroes Parade at 10 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Local Heroes Community Fair and WCSO Meet and Greet and Highlander Pride Backyard BBQ will take place. On July 3, the Veterans Recognition Lunch will take place 12 p.m. with a Flag Retirement Ceremony at dusk. On July 4, a Veterans Club Pancake Breakfast will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the July 4th SkyShow from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ridgeline Ballfields next to Incline Middle School.
More than 5,000 people attended last year's SkyShow. This year's event will kick off with pre-show entertainment along with family-friendly activities, a food and beer garden, an enchanting laser show, followed by the highly-anticipated drone show.
South Lake Tahoe
The “Lights on the Lake” fireworks extravaganza will pair musical sounds of American classics and today’s top hits to executed pyrotechnics broadcasted live from KRLT-FM. Besides viewing from a boat, the top spots for the 9:45 p.m. show include Nevada Beach, Timber Cove Beach, Lakeview Commons, and Van Sickle Bi-State Park. Area officials advise viewers to plan ahead, consider alternative modes of transportation and take all trash/belongings when the show concludes.
Fallon
The City of Fallon is celebrating American independence with their annual 4th of July Block Party and Parade. Celebrations start at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the block party on Maine Street. Starting at 10 a.m., the parade kicks off for locals to enjoy. During the annual holiday parade, locals will learn who has won the Live Local Fallon Campaign’s grand prize of a 2021 Honda Talon 1000X4 and a trailer to pull it.
The theme of America’s birthday bash this year is “Freedom, Fireworks and Farms”, featuring Rick and B. Ann Lattin as the Grand Marshal. The event concludes with a special fireworks display at Rattlesnake Raceway at dusk.
We'll add more events as we learn about them!