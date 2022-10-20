Seniors in Service, a non-profit organization that serves seniors, children and caregivers in Northern Nevada, is excited to announce our 8th Annual FUNdraising event, “Pirates, Pins and Pints.”
Dress like a pirate or other costume of your choosing, get together a six-person bowling team, and come have fun on Sunday, October 23, 2022, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coconut Bowl in Sparks, Nevada. Prizes awarded for costumes, best bowling team and most “honest” team. There will be silent auction items and raffle prizes.
To register or for more information visit:
https://www.bowlathon.net/event/pirates-pins-and-pints-2022/