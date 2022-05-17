In observance of Memorial Day, the National Veterans Awareness Organization will be setting forth on their annual National Veterans Awareness Ride, a 13-day, cross-country motorcycle expedition to honor and celebrate veterans in our country.
Along their trek from Auburn, CA to Washington, DC, a band of 60+ motorcyclists will be stopping at veterans homes and hospitals to meet with veterans, visit schools and attend memorial services.
The Veterans Guest House, a nonprofit providing veterans and their families temporary overnight accommodations while receiving medical treatment in the Reno-Sparks area, will be hosting the first stop of the trip wherein motorcyclists will eat lunch with local Reno veterans.
Riders will be gathering at the Veterans Guest House at 880 Locust Street in Reno tomorrow at 11 a.m.
(The Gattuso Coalition contributed to this report)