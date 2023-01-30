A portion of Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.
Mall Drive provides access to a shopping center. During the closure, traffic to and from the shopping center will be detoured to alternative access points on Silverada Boulevard and El Rancho Drive. Oddie Blvd. will remain open to traffic in both directions.
Mall Drive is expected to reopen this June.
The Oddie Wells Project will include new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities, providing safer traffic operations.
The RTC plans to construct a raised cycle track on both sides of the roadway from Sutro Street in Reno to Pyramid Way in Sparks. On Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to I-80, plans include a multiuse pathway on one side of the road and sidewalks on the other side. The new multiuse pathway will connect to the existing multiuse pathway along I-80 by UNR Farms.
Construction will be completed in four phases and is anticipated to be complete by fall of 2024, weather permitting.
(RTC contributed to this report.)