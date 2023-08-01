During the early morning hours between July 1 and July 3, a man entered two Stateline resort condominiums by opening unlocked screen doors and fondled women's feet as they slept.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) Deputies said once the victims woke up, the suspect ran away through a sliding screen door.
During an ongoing investigation, the suspect was identified as 26-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzales from Atwater, California.
DCSO investigators learned that Gonzales was known to local law enforcement in the Atwater/Merced County, California area and was the suspect of numerous crimes including, stealing women's shoes, trespassing, and sexual self-gratification during some of these incidents.
On Tuesday, Investigators from the DCSO, with the assistance of the Mercen Dounty Sheriff's Office Detectives, arrested Gonzales at his residence.
He was then booked into the Merced County Jail for two counts of burglary and two county of battery.
Gonzales will be held in the Merced County Jail with a bail of $50,000 until he is extradited back to Douglas County, Nevada.
“I am extremely pleased that my Investigators were able to identify, locate, and arrest this individual,” said Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley. “These types of crimes are especially alarming to a community, and being able to make an arrest allows the victims and community to feel safe again.”
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)