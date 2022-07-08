Wilbert Calhoun and his family were found living in storage rooms across the Northern Nevada Children's Museum in Carson City.
Sheriff Ken Furlong with the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says Calhoun was arrested on June 30 after a call came in about an unattended child in downtown Carson City.
When officers came into contact with the child, they contacted Calhoun.
When interviewing with police and asked about their place of residence, Calhoun's kids told officers they were living inside the museum.
Officers then made their way to the museum to search and found the family living out of multiple storage rooms in the building.
Sheriff Furlong tells us that when searching a maintenance room near a play area in the museum, officers also found multiple guns, silencers, magazines, and some low-level drugs.
Calhoun was then taken into custody and transported to the Carson City Detention Facility on multiple weapons charges and child abuse/neglect.