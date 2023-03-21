A man has been arrested after driving multiple stolen vehicles in Sparks and stealing from multiple Walmarts in Reno.
On February 22, detectives found Humberto Garcia-Aguilar driving a stolen vehicle in Sparks.
They tried to arrest Garcia, but he fled on foot with a handgun. During the pursuit, Garcia dropped the handgun and it was then recovered by detectives.
Garcia fled into an apartment complex and was not caught. The stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to the owner.
On March 10, Garcia was identified stealing over $1,400 worth of liquor from Walmart on Vista Knoll in Reno.
On March 16, Garcia was identified stealing electronics from the Walmart on West 7th Street in Reno.
Later that day, Garcia was found driving another stolen vehicle in Sparks and he eventually parked at Safeway on Vista Blvd.
Regional Crime Suppression Unit (RCSU) detectives tried to attempt Garcia outside of the car there, but he immediately fled on foot. A police K-9 was deployed and did bite into Garcia's clothing, but he was able to briefly escape into home backyards.
Garcia was eventually caught and arrested. He was in possession with methamphetamine at the time.
The stolen vehicle was released to the owner.
Garcia is charged with Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (x2), Obstructing and Resisting with a Deadly Weapon, Ex Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing and Resisting, Petit Larceny, Grand Larceny (pending).