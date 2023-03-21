Weather Alert

...Snow Showers Continue... A winter storm will continue to impact our region through Wednesday. Widespread light-to-moderate snow showers are ongoing, but a heavier band is expected to track through the Greater Reno- Carson-Minden areas mid-afternoon. This band will continue northward, impacting Lassen County and the West-Central Basin and Range this evening. With most of the snow projected to occur during the day, only slushy wet accumulations are forecast in the lower western Nevada valleys. Remember to keep a close eye on road conditions for the commutes since there is the possibility for stronger showers to produce enhanced snow accumulations.