On April 1, 2022, the Sparks Police Department arrested 22-year-old Ricardo Pacheco-Marquez in connection to the December 4, 2021 fatal hit and run crash in Sparks.

Around 11:30 p.m., multiple agencies responded to G Street and El Rancho Drive on report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman named Christy Valdez laying in the middle of the road and a second person who also had been hit by the same car.

Valdez, who was in her mid-50s, died later, while the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

In mid-December, police identified a car and plate that may have been involved - a silver-colored 4-door Chevy Impala with Nevada plates 565-AXT. The associated car was last seen heading westbound on G Street from El Rancho. 

Pacheco-Marquez was booked into the Washoe County Jail on two counts of duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury.

(The Sparks Police Department assisted in this report.)

