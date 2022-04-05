On April 1, 2022, the Sparks Police Department arrested 22-year-old Ricardo Pacheco-Marquez in connection to the December 4, 2021 fatal hit and run crash in Sparks.
Around 11:30 p.m., multiple agencies responded to G Street and El Rancho Drive on report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman named Christy Valdez laying in the middle of the road and a second person who also had been hit by the same car.
Valdez, who was in her mid-50s, died later, while the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
In mid-December, police identified a car and plate that may have been involved - a silver-colored 4-door Chevy Impala with Nevada plates 565-AXT. The associated car was last seen heading westbound on G Street from El Rancho.
Pacheco-Marquez was booked into the Washoe County Jail on two counts of duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury.
(The Sparks Police Department assisted in this report.)
