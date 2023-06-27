A man who has pleaded no contest to a 1979 Reno killing faces up 15 years in prison when he's scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.
On May 4th, 2023, Charles Gary Sullivan changed his plea to no contest.
---
UPDATE, June 6, 2023
On May 4th, 2023, Charles Gary Sullivan changed his plea to no contest.
According to the court documents, Sullivan could face between five and fifteen years in the Nevada Department of Corrections.
Sullivan's sentencing is scheduled for June 27th, 2023.
---
UPDATE, February 26, 2020
A trial date is now set for the man accused of killing a young woman in Reno 40 years ago.
Charles Gary Sullivan is scheduled to go on trial on January 25, 2021.
---
UPDATE, January 2020:
In a court appearance on Monday, lawyers for Charles Sullivan filed to have the charges against him dropped.
He is accused of killing a young woman in Reno 40 years ago.
The Reno District Court did not make a ruling on Monday.
His lawyers say there was not enough evidence to charge him with the murder of Julia Woodward, who was found dead in Hungry Valley in 1979.
UPDATE, December 2019:
Lawyers for a man accused of killing a young woman in Reno 40 years ago want the charges against him dropped.
His lawyers filed a Writ of Habeas Corpus on Monday, saying there was not enough evidence to charge 73-year-old Charles Sullivan with the murder of Julia Woodward, who was found dead in Hungry Valley in 1979.
They say due to the lack of evidence, the charges against Sullivan should be dropped.
A hearing for that has not yet been set.
Original Story, November 2019:
Prosecutors are tying a 73-year-old Arizona man to two unsolved Reno-area killings in a bid to keep him in jail following his indictment in the bludgeoning death of a California woman more than 40 years ago.
Charles Gary Sullivan’s defense attorney, David Houston, didn’t argue for his client’s release Tuesday after Sullivan pleaded not guilty to murder in the 1979 bludgeoning death of 20-year-old Julia Woodward.
Sullivan remains jailed without bail pending another hearing in January.
In Nov. 7 court filing, state Attorney General Aaron Ford and prosecutors identified Sullivan a suspect in the killings of two other women in the Reno area: a 23-year-old in 1979 and a 17-year-old in 1978.
Sullivan isn’t charged in those cases.
He was arrested in August in Flagstaff, Arizona.