(Photos courtesy: Reno Firefighters Association)
The man charged in connection with a deadly Reno apartment fire in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder.
Authorities say Brian Bandy started the fire just after 5:30 a.m. on July 20, 2020.
51-year-old Diana Engstrom and 70-year-old Katherine White died in separate rooms of the complex, located in the 300 block of Broadway Boulevard.
Fire crews say 11 victims were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from smoke inhalation to burns. Two other victims were treated and released on scene.
That same morning, neighbors told 2 News that a man who lived across the street helped alert neighbors to the fire.
"They were all asleep as this building was raging on fire. Nobody was awake. So Hamilton banged on the window. He pulled one man he said out of the window down here. He barely got his hand. He had to pull him out," said local resident Joanne Huddleston. "What went through my head, is there's good to be done and you need to do something about this," said Raymond Hamilton.
While Hamilton’s wife called 9-1-1, he rushed to get people out of the burning building.
"A kid jumped out the second floor window. I was able to catch him and help the lady that was behind him," said Hamilton. "He just did everything he could to save them. To catch a 12-year-old from upstairs, it hurt, but he did it," said Huddleston. "At that time I didn't think nothing of it. The heat on my arms and the side of my face. All the soot and the smell. Nothing," said Hamilton.
Fire crews previously told 2 News that an unknown number of pets also died.
Crews also told us that no firefighters were hurt in the incident.
In exchange for pleading guilty, the state will drop two other charges: arson and false imprisonment.
Bandy is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.
