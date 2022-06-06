The Miss Nevada Scholarship Organization is excited to announce that the competition to determine who will be the next Miss Nevada and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen will be held on Thursday, June 30 and Friday July 1 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe, in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
“We are excited to have found a new home at Bally’s Lake Tahoe where we will crown the 73rd Miss Nevada and 17th Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen. We hope to bring the spirit of Miss America to Tahoe for many years to come” said Co-Executive Director, Brooke Allen-Burnstein.
The Miss Nevada Competition week will begin in Reno on Sunday, June 26 at Rancharrah, sponsored by Olson Real Estate Group, with a Welcome Ceremony and the third Annual Regional Fashion Show. The event is free and open to the public.
“We are thrilled to introduce each of our incredible 23 Candidates in addition to our outgoing Titleholders, Miss Nevada 2021, Macie Renee Tuell and Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen 2021, Isabella McGinnis” said Co-Executive Director, Jillian Helget.
“Each of the ladies will showcase a costume of their creation to showcase their Local Title and region of the state while Macie & Isabella will showcase sponsored outfits from Viper Apparel, Silk Diamond and State 36 Clothing as well as their own regional costumes!”
Tickets for the competition on June 30 and July 1 at Bally’s Lake Tahoe are on sale now at MissNevada.org.
